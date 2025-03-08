Home>>
China committed to safeguarding financial security
(Xinhua) 13:37, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China stepped up efforts to crack down on financial crimes in 2024 to safeguard financial security, a work report of the Supreme People's Court said Saturday.
Courts nationwide concluded 2.66 million financial cases last year, down 12.3 percent year on year, according to the report submitted to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberation.
Of the cases, 25,000 were related to illegal fund-raising and money laundering, up 5.3 percent year on year, said the report.
