NPC Constitution and Law Committee reviews draft amendment to Law on Deputies

Xinhua) 11:57, March 08, 2025

The National People's Congress (NPC) Constitution and Law Committee holds a plenary meeting to review the draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

