China to revise Cybersecurity Law
(Xinhua) 11:00, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will revise the Cybersecurity Law in 2025, as part of efforts to modernize the national security system and public security governance mechanism, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee submitted Saturday to the ongoing NPC session for review.
