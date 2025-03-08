China to revise Cybersecurity Law

Xinhua) 11:00, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China will revise the Cybersecurity Law in 2025, as part of efforts to modernize the national security system and public security governance mechanism, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee submitted Saturday to the ongoing NPC session for review.

