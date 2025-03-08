Home>>
China's top legislature to hear special report on climate change action
(Xinhua) 11:01, March 08, 2025
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will hear a special report on climate change action in 2025, a work report said Saturday.
The NPC Standing Committee will also hear reports on a variety of issues, such as fostering new quality productive forces, promoting integrated development of the cultural and tourism sectors, and protecting the rights and interests of workers in flexible and new forms of employment, said the NPC Standing Committee work report, which was submitted to the ongoing NPC session for review.
