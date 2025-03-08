China reports first decline in number of credit defaulters in 10 years

Xinhua, March 8

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The number of credit defaulters on China's blacklist saw the first drop in a decade last year, according to a work report of the country's top court submitted Saturday to the annual session of the national legislature for deliberation.

Nearly 2.46 million defaulters were added to the blacklist in 2024, down 23.4 percent year on year, said the report of the Supreme People's Court.

Over 2.82 million defaulters returned to market through a credit repair system in 2024, up 35.4 percent from the previous year, it said.

The decline in the number of the defaulters demonstrates enhanced public awareness of the rule of law and integrity, as well as improvement of law enforcement and judicial environment, according to the report.

China established a blacklist of credit defaulters in 2013 to better maintain market order and social fairness.

