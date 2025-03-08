CPPCC member shares Xinjiang stories through new media

Xinhua) 12:03, March 08, 2025

Henizat Tohti takes a short video at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Henizat Tohti (1st R) talks with other political advisors in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Henizat Tohti takes a short video at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Henizat Tohti (C) learns about local agricultural products in Lop County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2024.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua)

Henizat Tohti takes photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Henizat Tohti prepares a speech in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Henizat Tohti attends the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025.

Henizat Tohti, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been focusing on sharing more appealing stories of Xinjiang with the world.

In 2023, he advocated for the establishment of a new media industry base in Xinjiang. During an interview at the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, he invited people to come to Xinjiang and share the stories there through videos.

With the establishment of several new media industry bases and the support of policies, numerous internet influencers have emerged to share stories about Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)