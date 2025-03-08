Home>>
NPC committee reviews reports, drafts on budgets, economic and social development plans for 2025
(Xinhua) 11:56, March 08, 2025
The National People's Congress (NPC) Financial and Economic Affairs Committee holds a plenary meeting to review reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
