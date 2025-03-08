Female lawmakers, political advisors shine at China's ongoing "two sessions"

Xinhua) 11:55, March 08, 2025

A deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attends a group meeting of the delegation of Guizhou Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

National political advisors walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

National political advisors from the All-China Women's Federation attend a discussion at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

National political advisors attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Sun Yuanhua (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

National political advisors attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Lu Lihua (C), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

National political advisor Wang Yaping talks with another national political advisor before a joint group meeting of political advisors from the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, and the All-China Women's Federation at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Tian Shuxian (2nd R), a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), speaks during a group meeting of the delegation of Hubei Province at the third session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2025.

International Women's Day falls on March 8.

At the ongoing annual sessions of China's top legislature and top political advisory body, female lawmakers and political advisors play an essential role in pooling wisdom to boost the country's development. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)