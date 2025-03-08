China intensifies crackdown on telecom fraud crimes in 2024

Xinhua) 13:41, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China intensified its crackdown on telecom fraud crimes in 2024 as 78,000 people were prosecuted, representing a 53.9 percent rise over the previous year, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

The top procuratorate has worked with the top court and police authorities to formulate guidelines on handling cross-border telecom fraud crimes, said the report submitted Saturday to the annual national legislature session for deliberation.

In one case mentioned in the report, the top procuratorate said it gave instructions to Zhejiang prosecutors on a case involving 39 members of Myanmar-based criminal groups targeting Chinese nationals.

Last year, courts nationwide concluded 40,000 telecom fraud cases, up 26.7 percent year on year, said a work report of the Supreme People's Court. The cases involved 82,000 people.

