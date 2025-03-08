Ministers interviewed after 2nd plenary meeting of 3rd session of 14th NPC

Xinhua) 13:44, March 08, 2025

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu arrives for an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist asks a question during an interview attended by ministers after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Chinese Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question during an interview attended by ministers after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Jun attends an interview after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)