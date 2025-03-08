Chinese courts give equal protection to foreign parties' rights

Xinhua) 13:43, March 08, 2025

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- More foreign people choose Chinese courts to exercise jurisdiction as the country has strengthened efforts to equally protect parties from both home and abroad, according to a work report of China's top court submitted Saturday to the national legislature's annual session for deliberation.

A number of typical corporate cases involving foreign investment have been concluded in accordance with the Foreign Investment Law, reinforcing China's position as one of the world's most attractive destinations for investment, said the report of the Supreme People's Court.

Since 2013, Chinese courts have closed about 417,000 first-instance civil and commercial cases involving foreign element, covering parties from more than 100 countries and regions, the report said.

