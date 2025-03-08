China steps up judicial efforts to punish corruption in 2024
BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China enhanced judicial efforts in the fight against corruption last year, a Supreme People's Court report said Saturday.
A total of 30,000 cases of duty-related crimes, such as bribery and embezzlement, were concluded by courts nationwide in 2024, up 22.3 percent from the previous year, according to the report submitted to the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress, the top legislature, for deliberation.
Chinese courts punished both those who took bribes and those who offered them, concluding 2,473 cases involving crimes of offering bribes, according to the report.
The report also highlighted a series of corruption cases involving high-ranking sports officials, including Li Tie, former head coach of the national men's football team, who received a 20-year sentence.
