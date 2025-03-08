Brunei implements visa-free entry for Chinese citizens
A National Day parade is staged to celebrate the 41st anniversary of Brunei's independence in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Feb. 23, 2025. (Photo by Wong Chee Peng/ Xinhua)
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Immigration Department of Brunei Darussalam announced on Thursday that starting from March 8, Chinese nationals holding ordinary passports will enter the country visa-free.
According to the department, citizens of the People's Republic of China holding a valid ordinary passport with a minimum validity of six months may enter through any designated entry point and stay in Brunei without requiring a visa for a period not exceeding 14 days.
Brunei looked forward to welcoming an increase in Chinese tourist arrivals that will contribute to fostering mutual understanding and stronger people-to-people ties, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries in February 2025.
Brunei is a Southeast Asian country located in the northern part of Borneo Island. The Sultanate is rich in natural resources and boasts beautiful natural scenery.
