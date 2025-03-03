Brunei, China partner to advance industrial technical talent education

Xinhua) 09:53, March 03, 2025

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Brunei government continues to work with the country's industrial sectors to develop vocational training programs, to create a knowledge-based economy that can attract more foreign direct investment, a Bruneian government minister said at the Legislative Council on Saturday.

The Brunei-China joint venture Hengyi Industries has provided a scholarship program through collaboration with local educational institutions in Brunei such as Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Institute of Brunei Technical Education, and Politeknik Brunei, according to Haji Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, Brunei's minister at the Prime Minister's Office and second minister of Finance and Economy.

The Minister said that a total of 941 students have received scholarships or participated in collaborative programs with the relevant local educational institutions. Of these, 530 students have been offered jobs at Hengyi, while the rest are still studying and will undergo work training before being offered jobs.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country on Borneo's northern coast. Rich in oil and natural gas, the Sultanate has pursued economic diversification in recent years, deepening cooperation with Chinese enterprises across various sectors. Hengyi Industries is a flagship project between Brunei and China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

