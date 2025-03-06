New lizard species found in southwest China
CHENGDU, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A new lizard species has been discovered in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Chengdu Nature Reserve and Wildlife Protection Center.
Named Scincella chengduensis sp. nov., the species belongs to the genus Scincella. Globally, 43 species in this genus have been identified, primarily in Asia, North America, and Central America, with 14 documented in China.
The newly identified species has a slender, medium-sized body, with a snout-vent length ranging from 28.4 to 43.2 mm. It is characterized by a densely spotted ventral surface and irregular grayish-brown dorsal stripes, a researcher noted.
The discovery was published this year in the international journal Animals.
With an elevation range exceeding 5,000 meters, Chengdu boasts a diverse terrain and a well-preserved ecosystem. The city has recorded 75 naturally occurring amphibian and reptile species, ranking among China's top megacities in terms of biodiversity.
Photos
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
- Science and technology give boost to agriculture in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui
Related Stories
- Frequent sightings of Assamese macaques in nature reserve in S China's Guangxi signals thriving biodiversity
- New fish species discovered in east China
- China's national mangrove germplasm resource bank starts construction
- China strives to safeguard beauty of biodiversity
- Protecting biodiversity in power facility projects
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.