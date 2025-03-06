New lizard species found in southwest China

CHENGDU, March 5 (Xinhua) -- A new lizard species has been discovered in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Chengdu Nature Reserve and Wildlife Protection Center.

Named Scincella chengduensis sp. nov., the species belongs to the genus Scincella. Globally, 43 species in this genus have been identified, primarily in Asia, North America, and Central America, with 14 documented in China.

The newly identified species has a slender, medium-sized body, with a snout-vent length ranging from 28.4 to 43.2 mm. It is characterized by a densely spotted ventral surface and irregular grayish-brown dorsal stripes, a researcher noted.

The discovery was published this year in the international journal Animals.

With an elevation range exceeding 5,000 meters, Chengdu boasts a diverse terrain and a well-preserved ecosystem. The city has recorded 75 naturally occurring amphibian and reptile species, ranking among China's top megacities in terms of biodiversity.

