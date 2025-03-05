Beauty of Seasons: Awakening of Insects
Hi guys! Travel addict Sisi here! Today marks Jingzhe, or Awakening of Insects, a Chinese solar term when all things grow with fervor. Let's head to Wuyuan county of east China's Jiangxi Province to check it out!
A clap of thunder roars, and spring breathes life across the land. The Jingzhe solar term, in Chinese, means thunder rumbles, awakening the hibernating creatures. Now, the fields of Wuyuan are also bustling with life. Terraces transform into golden oceans of rapeseed flowers, while peach and plum blossoms compete for attention. The explosion of flowers and the Hui-style architecture enhance each other's charm, creating a vibrant and radiant spring scene.
Wild plants are the premier taste of spring in Wuyuan. During this solar term, wild plants in Sixiyan village are thriving. Flavor bombs like Malantou greens and fish mint are already filling the dining tables of local families!
The Jingzhe solar term also marks it's time for farmers to get to work! In Wuyuan city and most parts of China, farming work kicks into gear during this period. After a winter of dormancy, the power of nature quietly awakens.
"Spring thunder signals nature's grand revival." As March arrives gracefully, I send the echo of this spring thunder to my friends far away. All the dormant beauty is now awakening – what's blooming in your part of the world?
(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)
