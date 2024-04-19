Guyu: Grain Rain

(People's Daily App) 13:53, April 19, 2024

Guyu, or Grain Rain, is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms. It signifies the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. Grain Rain brings a marked increase in temperature and rainfall and grain grows faster and stronger.

