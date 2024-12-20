Trending in China | Winter Solstice celebrations

(People's Daily App) 16:40, December 20, 2024

The Winter Solstice falls on December 21, 2024, marking the longest night and shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. As the world gets chilly and frosty, let's warm ourselves with seasonal delicacies and appreciate vivid, wintry scenes.

(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Di Chenjing)

