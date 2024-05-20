Farmers busy with rice seedling ahead of traditional Chinese solar term Xiaoman
Villagers work on a rice field ahead of the traditional Chinese solar term Xiaoman (grain buds) which falls on May 20 this year. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)
The traditional Chinese solar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Grain buds, the 8th solar term of a year, begins on May 20 this year, and ends on June 4. It means that the seeds from the grain are becoming full but are not ripe.
