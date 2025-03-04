Popular TV show practices democratic oversight by pushing local govt to solve social issues

10:52, March 04, 2025 By Lin Xiaoyi, Shan Jie, Liang Rui ( Global Times

Editor's Note:

China's national "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), are set to convene in Beijing this week. As a key political event shaping the country's policy direction, the annual sessions provide a prime opportunity for observers to gain a unique vantage point to witness the country's democracy in action.

Democracy is a common value for all humanity and an important principle that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people steadfastly uphold. In a country with about one-fifth of the world's population, people are actively participating in democratic practices, ranging from state legislation to local matters.

In China, scenarios of democracy manifest in diverse ways. However, some Western media outlets have misunderstood Chinese democracy, by making absurd claims while disregarding facts. For example, some have said that only "one person, one vote" constitutes democracy, while some have accused Chinese democracy of lacking freedom of speech and being low in participation.

But is this really the case? To dispel this misinformation or disinformation by some Western media outlets with ulterior motives, the Global Times is launching a series of stories to share with international readers what Chinese democracy is and why such claims are wrong. This is the second installment.

With sharp inquiries, the host of "Wenzheng Shandong," which means Questioning Shandong in Chinese, leaves officials sweating and struggling for answers, while an on-site panel of observers frowns, ready to raise their "Dissatisfied" signs.

This investigative TV program from East China's Shandong Province has gone viral in China recently.

Distinguished by its innovative approach to governance oversight and in-depth analysis of public concerns, the TV show stands out among the television landscape in China, with netizens calling it "intensely gripping."

Under the direct initiative of the Shandong provincial government, the Shandong TV-produced show focuses on confronting local issues head-on and resolving them in real time.

Government officials from provincial departments and local administrations are invited to the live broadcast to respond directly to public concerns. The issues heatedly discussed during the program range from environmental concerns, to education, traffic, infrastructure and planning concerns, and food safety.

Since it was broadcasted six years ago, "Wenzheng Shandong" has addressed over 2,000 public complaints, becoming a key platform for enhancing government efficiency, according to data released by Shandong's publicity department in October 2024.

"By using public supervision to push for better governance, the show has redefined the relationship between government and the people," Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times.

While some Western media outlets often tout their frameworks of so-called "press freedom" as the exclusive benchmark for democratic practices, China is cultivating innovative models of media-government collaboration to address civic concerns.

Programs like "Wenzheng Shandong," where investigative reporting directly engages local officials to resolve public demands, exemplify what Zhu describes as a "dynamic interplay between journalistic oversight and governmental accountability, embodying both whole-process people's democracy and socially constructive media oversight."

Hard-hitting TV program

"Do you want to manage this? Can you? Will you?"

Inviting officials from district, city, or even provincial levels, the program puts them under the host's sharp questioning.

"Why is there a polluted river right outside the environmental bureau?"

"Why were fitness facilities built in the middle of farmland?"

The program's production team conducts undercover investigations in advance, presenting the issues they uncover directly to officials on the show. No matter how high-ranking the guest is, the host shows "no leniency."

"Bureau head, let me interrupt you for a moment." "Sir, does making a phone call count as solving the problem?"

Some netizens joked that the officials' struggles are like "the panic of being caught daydreaming in class by a strict teacher."

In one episode addressing illegal fishing gear used by fishermen in Shandong's coastal city Weihai, the host held up a prohibited "dragnet" and pressed the provincial agriculture department chief: "Why does this banned fishing gear keep resurfacing?"

With beads of sweat on his forehead, the official stammered. "The next step will be to increase law enforcement efforts," he said.

Some of the studio audience, part of the observation delegation, were clearly unconvinced and raised their 'Dissatisfied' signs.

The show's undercover footage presented evidence, leaving the officials related to the case even more embarrassed.

To gain an all-important "Satisfied" sign, officials must convince the studio audience, made up of members of the public or representatives from the media or other fields, of their sincerity in resolving the issue raised.

Clips from the show have gone viral on platforms like Bilibili, with some videos surpassing one million views.

Just three days after the broadcast, the district government had organized inspections and destroyed more than 1,000 sets of illegal fishing equipment, local broadcaster Shandong TV reported.

What is the secret to this show's appeal?

"This program gives citizens direct access to provincial officials," a civil servant surnamed Zhang who works in the market supervision system of Jinan, capital city of Shandong, told the Global Times.

"The essence of 'Wenzheng Shandong' lies in fulfilling citizens' political rights, particularly the right to supervise. Through a television show where journalists interview and gather questions, followed by specific officials addressing these issues publicly, citizens can exercise their supervisory rights in an efficient manner," Zeng said.

"Wenzheng Shandong" is a local, interactive political commentary program, addressing issues that are closely related to the everyday lives of the audience, making it naturally appealing to the public, Zeng noted.

"When officials that hold administrative power interact with the public, they need to demonstrate a sincere attitude and promise to address issues. This contrasting image is what people want to see," he said.

Confronting real challenges

For many viewers, the novelty and excitement of "Wenzheng Shandong" lie in its presentation of a series of rare "battles" between public supervision and government accountability, which were previously uncommon in China.

Through its multi-media mechanism, the show allows the public to directly participate in governance, enhancing transparency and public engagement. The program later follows up on rectification efforts to ensure issues are thoroughly resolved, an official from Shandong's judicial system surnamed Li told the Global Times.

The Global Times found that "Wenzheng Shandong" operates a public question submission portal via its WeChat public account, receiving dozens of inquiries daily, with the most responded to within 48 hours.

For instance, on February 27, a netizen reported a shop near a school in Jining city that was selling cigarettes to minors. A day later, Jining authorities responded, stating that an investigation had been launched.

"If the issues exposed by the program are related to our field, our organization will arrange a study and discussion session to learn from relevant practices. If any contentious issues arise within our area under administration, we will launch an immediate investigation, striving to resolve the problems as quickly as possible," civil servant Zhang said.

Other agencies in Shandong will frequently launch special campaigns to address issues arising from the program, ensuring that such mistakes are not repeated, he noted.

Bridge between government, the public

Apart from Shandong, two other official WeChat accounts have also garnered nationwide attention and won popularity among netizens: Zhejiang Xuanchuan, operated under the Zhejiang provincial government and Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission, due to its engaging and straightaway content, which blends humor with authoritative messaging.

By doing so, they not only disseminate policy updates and public service information but also reflect broader initiatives by local governments to foster transparency, streamline civic engagement, and optimize administrative efficiency, Zeng said, noting that such efforts align with China's ongoing push to modernize its governance framework, leveraging technology and youth-centric outreach to build trust and adaptability in an increasingly digital society.

For a long time, certain Western media outlets have often used "press freedom" as a criterion to judge other countries. They regard their censorship mechanisms as "social responsibility," while labeling China's news management policies as "suppression of freedom." In fact, the so-called "press freedom" in the West resembles a performance akin to "The Emperor's New Clothes," concealing deep-seated political manipulation and double standards behind the facade, experts said.

"The Chinese media has been striving to promote democracy through professional reporting and investigations while offering an open platform to bridge between the government and the public. The ultimate goal is to address the issues and demands in people's lives," Zeng Chi, a research fellow at the Research Center for Journalism and Social Development at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times.

As stated in the white paper China: Democracy That Works, released by the State Council in December 2021, China has explored a coordinated system of oversight and established a well-defined, efficient supervisory network with clear functions and responsibilities. Supervision of power extends across every area and into every corner.

The media fulfill their supervisory role by representing public opinion, exposing in a timely manner abuses of public power, derelictions of duty, and acts of malfeasance. The internet is playing a bigger part in facilitating supervision by public opinion.

Through constructive supervision and support for government work, news media has played a significant role in China's democratic process, promoting the development of democratic practices, said Zhu.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)