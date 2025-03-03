China hopes for deeper insights as pavilion at Osaka Expo inspected

Xinhua) 13:05, March 03, 2025

OSAKA, Japan, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The construction and exhibition setup of the China Pavilion for the 2025 Osaka Expo was inspected on Sunday.

Inspired by traditional Chinese calligraphy scrolls, the pavilion's architectural design embodies the theme of "Building a Community of Life for Man and Nature -- Future Society of Green Development."

The pavilion will feature three sections to showcase China's traditional ecological wisdom, modern green development initiatives, and its vision of global cooperation in fostering a sustainable future.

Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian highlighted the expo as a valuable opportunity for global audiences to gain deeper insights into China. He expressed hope that visitors from Japan and beyond would explore the pavilion and experience China's ancient civilization and progress in modernization.

Curated by a Chinese exhibition team, the pavilion incorporates advanced display technologies and emphasizes immersive and interactive experiences.

The expo will be held from April 13 to Oct. 13.

