Guests attend opening ceremony of World Conference of Classics in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:57, November 07, 2024

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Classics in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the theme "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," the World Conference of Classics, co-organized by China and Greece, is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Guests pose for photos outside the Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Center, venue for the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Classics, in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 7, 2024. With the theme "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," the World Conference of Classics, co-organized by China and Greece, is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows a view of the Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Center, venue for the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Classics, in Beijing, capital of China. With the theme "Classical Civilizations and the Modern World," the World Conference of Classics, co-organized by China and Greece, is slated from Nov. 6 to 8 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

