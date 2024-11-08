Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens to boost civilization exchanges

Xinhua) 11:06, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens, the first research institute of classical civilizations to be set up in Greece by an Asian country, was established on Thursday.

It is expected to promote academic research and exchanges on classical civilizations across the world through engaging in archaeological excavation, organizing academic activities and launching training programs, among other functions, according to an official statement.

Praising the establishment of the school, Imre Galambos, Emeritus Professor of Chinese, Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cambridge, said it is important to have Chinese scholars participate in the study of Western classics, which have always been seen as belonging to European civilization.

They can make this area of research truly global, and can also bring their experience from the Chinese context to the table, opening up new avenues of research, Galambos noted.

The establishment of the school was announced at the inaugural World Conference of Classics, which is being held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

