China's State Council completes handling of proposals, suggestions from national lawmakers, political advisors in 2024

Xinhua) 13:34, March 01, 2025

The State Council Information Office holds a press conference on handling suggestions from deputies to the National People's Congress and proposals of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in 2024, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Government departments under China's State Council have completed the handling of 13,596 suggestions and proposals submitted by national lawmakers and political advisors during the 2024 annual sessions of the country's national legislature and national political advisory body.

At a press briefing on Friday, Xing Huina, a spokesperson for the State Council Information Office, said that the government departments processed 8,783 suggestions from deputies to the National People's Congress and 4,813 proposals from members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, all of which have been completed.

Xing said that over 2,000 new policy measures have been introduced based on more than 5,000 suggestions and proposals. Notably, these initiatives have contributed to high-quality economic development, the deepening of reforms across all fronts, the advancement of science and education, rural revitalization and the improvement of public well-being.

She said that government departments prioritized the handling of these suggestions and proposals as a key annual task, leveraging resources and innovative methods to enhance communication throughout the process and ensure that suggestions and proposals were efficiently processed.

