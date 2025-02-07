New rules to ensure quality of miniseries

13:27, February 07, 2025 By Cheng Si ( China Daily

China will tighten supervision of online miniseries with a more structured, multilevel review system aimed at improving content quality, meeting cultural and entertainment demands and protecting public interests.

Online miniseries have attracted a large audience in recent years due to their shorter episode lengths, fast-paced storytelling and dramatic twists. A recent report by the China Netcasting Services Association said the market for miniseries was expected to reach 50.4 billion yuan ($6.91 billion) in 2024, up 34.9 percent from the previous year. The report projected the industry will exceed 100 billion yuan by 2027.

Amid the rapid growth and potential risks from improper business practices on online platforms, the National Radio and Television Administration on Wednesday issued new regulations to guide the development of the sector with a more scientific and efficient classification and review system.

Under the new rules, companies producing flagship miniseries — those with an investment of at least 1 million yuan and featured on the homepages of video platforms — must submit their film shoot plans to the administration for record-keeping.

Provincial review branches will oversee script approvals and review completed flagship miniseries, as well as those with budgets between 300,000 yuan and 1 million yuan.

Streaming platforms will be responsible for reviewing lower-budget productions — those costing less than 300,000 yuan and not prominently displayed — while regularly reporting their reviews to provincial authorities.

The administration will directly review all miniseries featured on homepage recommendations. Additionally, all miniseries must be registered and obtain national licenses before they can be released on video platforms.

Companies, including streaming platforms, WeChat mini program operators and other miniseries distributors, will face questioning or penalties if they broadcast or recommend unreviewed or inappropriate content that negatively impacts the public, the notice said.

Ye Mingrui, deputy dean of the Television School at the Communication University of China in Beijing, said miniseries have flourished due to advancements such as 5G technology and changing viewer preferences for fast-paced, twist-filled storytelling. However, he emphasized the importance of ensuring content remains "harmless" to audiences.

"The new regulations will enhance the quality, artistic value and visual experience of miniseries while preventing platforms from prioritizing commercial interests over public welfare," Ye said.

He added that the notice clearly defines the responsibilities of producers, platforms and regulators, improving production efficiency and enabling more effective oversight of the growing industry.

