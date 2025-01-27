Chinese courts see significant progress in case backlog reduction in 2024

Xinhua) 08:52, January 27, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts achieved notable progress in reducing case backlogs in 2024, with the number of litigations pending for more than one year dropping by over one-third compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Sunday.

In 2024, China's courts received over 46 million cases, representing a year-on-year increase of nearly one percent, SPC data shows.

Of these, over 1.2 million were first-instance criminal cases, more than 18 million were first-instance civil and commercial cases, and nearly 300,000 were first-instance administrative cases, said the SPC.

In addition, over 260,000 cases were processed under the "cross-enforcement" mechanism, the SPC noted.

This mechanism allows courts to address enforcement challenges by assigning another court or a higher-level court to oversee enforcement when the original court fails to implement rulings in a timely manner. In some cases, multiple courts may be involved in joint enforcement efforts if needed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)