Chen Wenqing elected China Law Society director

Xinhua) 10:10, January 13, 2025

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, is elected director of the China Law Society (CLS) at the closing meeting of its ninth congress in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, was elected director of the China Law Society (CLS) at the closing meeting of its ninth congress on Saturday.

The meeting also elected the new Council of the CLS, which is a people's organization led by the CPC.

The meeting stressed that the new council should unite and lead legal workers and scholars in China to steadfastly follow the Party and its guidance, ensuring the correct political orientation for advancing law-based governance on all fronts.

The attendees also agreed that the new council should contribute to advancing legal research, supporting the practice of the rule of law, and training legal professionals.

The ninth congress of the CLS opened on Friday.

