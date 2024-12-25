We Are China

China revises sci-tech popularization law

Xinhua) 16:05, December 25, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a revised Science and Technology Popularization Law at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The revised law, consisting of 60 articles in eight chapters, designated September as the national science popularization month.

The revised law took effect upon promulgation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)