China mulls draft law to strengthen safety management of hazardous chemicals

Xinhua) 09:59, December 23, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are deliberating a draft law that would strengthen the safety management of hazardous chemicals throughout the entire industrial chain and in all related links.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, for its first reading on Saturday.

Stressing the prioritization of safety, it clarifies the division of work among departments responsible for the sector's supervision and administration, and requires regular risk assessment and dynamic oversight in chemical industrial parks.

The draft also stipulates that enterprises that produce or store hazardous chemicals should strengthen their entire safety management processes, that individuals are forbidden from purchasing highly toxic or explosive chemicals, and that online sales or purchases of such chemicals are prohibited.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)