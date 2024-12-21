Home>>
China mulls law revision to advance green development of fishery sector
(Xinhua) 15:43, December 21, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China aims to strengthen resource conservation, enhance the quality and green development of the fishery sector through a draft law revision.
The draft revision to the fisheries law has been submitted on Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation.
The draft, containing 88 articles in seven chapters, stipulates measures to promote and regulate aquaculture, tighten fishing management, strengthen fishery resource proliferation and protection, as well as enhance oversight.
China's current fisheries law came into force in 1986.
