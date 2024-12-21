China mulls draft law to strengthen support for national parks
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law that is expected to enhance support for the development of national parks.
The draft law on national parks has been submitted on Saturday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for the second reading.
It stresses that the country should enhance professional talent training, ensure legal protection for national parks' signs, and provide central government subsidies for wildlife damage compensation within national parks.
To address potential impacts of the national parks on local residents and businesses, the draft also stipulates that provincial governments should assess and provide solutions for these effects before establishing national parks.
