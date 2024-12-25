China amends Supervision Law

Xinhua) 13:04, December 25, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a decision to amend the Supervision Law, the country's primary legislation for combating corruption.

The decision, made at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect from June 1, 2025.

