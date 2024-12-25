Home>>
China amends Supervision Law
(Xinhua) 13:04, December 25, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday voted to adopt a decision to amend the Supervision Law, the country's primary legislation for combating corruption.
The decision, made at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect from June 1, 2025.
