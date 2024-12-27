More court judgments available for public search in China

Xinhua) 10:22, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts published more than 8.1 million judgments on a national online platform from January to November this year, up 67.3 percent year on year, said the Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Thursday.

Publication of judicial documents online for public search has been a key move by the SPC to enhance judicial transparency, said Si Yanli, a senior SPC official, at a press conference.

The number of published judicial documents has seen a significant increase compared to previous years, covering a wider range of trial areas and case types, Si said.

"This effort has effectively made fairness and justice more accessible, visible, and tangible," she said.

Citing a five-year reform outline for Chinese courts (2024-2028), Si said that the SPC will focus on improving mechanisms for publicizing judicial information, including judicial documents, trial activities and trial procedures.

The SPC will formulate guiding documents on judicial transparency and clarify standards for the use of judicial data outside courts, Si said.

At the same time, Si emphasized the importance of enhancing the protective mechanisms for national data security, citizens' personal information, and the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, while deepening judicial transparency.

The SPC will refine rules for anonymizing online documents and for open trials, as well as stepping up supervision on improper use of judicial information, Si added.

