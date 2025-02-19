Individual sentenced to 18 months in prison for damaging military optical cable: SPC

Global Times) 16:52, February 19, 2025

The Supreme People's Court of China (SPC) released five typical cases related to the damage of military facilities on Wednesday, one of which involves a case of intentional damage to military optical cables. The individual was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the SPC.

According to the SPC, a line inspector for an information technology company, surnamed Xu, was tasked with routine inspection and maintenance of optical cables. While patrolling, Xu identified military markings on the cable. However, driven by personal gain, Xu cut the optical cable for sale, leading to a critical military service system failure lasting over two hours, disrupting military communications for three units that were in exercise.

Xu's actions caused direct economic losses of over 40,000 yuan ($5,492), with the loss of the involved optical cable amounting to over 9,000 yuan. Prosecutorial agencies have initiated legal proceedings against Xu, according to the SPC.

Xu cut the military optical cable for the purpose of selling it for profit, causing a disruption in military communications. Xu's actions constituted the crime of damaging military communications and warranted legal punishment, according to the court.

The SPC said that military communication refers to the methods used by the military to transmit information through communication tools or other means to implement the command. Military optical cables are important facilities for military communication.

In the information age, damage to military optical cables can have a significant adverse impact on military communication and activities, leading not only to economic losses but also severely affecting military readiness and training, thereby endangering national defense interests and national security, according to the SPC.

In this case, Xu's criminal behavior was punished in accordance with the law, demonstrating a clear stance that those who intentionally damage military facilities will be held accountable. It highlights the people's court's firm determination to combat crimes that harm national defense interests and damage military combat effectiveness, as well as its steadfast position in ensuring the security of military communication, said the SPC.

The release of these cases reflects the SPC's commitment to fulfilling its judicial responsibilities, strengthening the judicial protection of military facilities, safeguarding national defense interests, and raising public awareness of national defense and legal responsibilities, said the SPC.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)