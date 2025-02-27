China's new specialties: weaving Chinese flavors into world's tables

Open a Chinese shopping app and search for "foie gras" and "caviar," and you might be surprised to find that many of these traditional Western delicacies are now labeled as "shipped directly from Linqu, Shandong province" or "made in Ya'an, Sichuan province."

On social media platforms, there are many popular reviews comparing foie gras from Shandong and Anhui provinces, or discussing the subtle flavor differences between caviar sourced from Sichuan, Zhejiang, and Hubei.

At a cold-water fish farming base in Tuanjie village, Tianquan county, Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan province, neatly arranged fish ponds stretch in perfect order. It is estimated that 14 grams of every 100 grams of caviar worldwide come from Ya'an. (People's Daily Online/Ai Jiaxian)

It's not just foie gras and caviar; whisky, cranberries, olives, and many other once-exotic imports have quietly taken root in China, transforming into thriving industries. These products are now accessible to both Chinese and international consumers, offering a wider range of consumption choices. Netizens have coined a new term for them: "China's new specialties."

The rise of these "new specialties" reflects China's booming and upgrading consumer market, as well as the country's agile and sophisticated industrial system.

Through large-scale cultivation, Chinese domestically produced caviar, foie gras, matcha, and other food products have gained a significant price advantage. As these premium yet affordable Chinese ingredients make their way onto everyday dining tables, they in turn drive industrial upgrading, fostering higher quality and stronger branding in agriculture and food manufacturing.

From this perspective, the success of these "new specialties" represents a perfect alignment between market demand and supply capacity, demonstrating the increasing adaptability and flexibility of China's supply-demand structure.

Turning foreign delicacies into local specialties is not just a matter of simple replication; it requires careful adaptation to local conditions.

For instance, olive trees, native to the Mediterranean coast, were introduced to Longnan, northwest China's Gansu province, only after experts conducted extensive research and confirmed that the local climate and soil conditions were suitable for cultivation. As the industry developed, local producers leveraged agricultural technology to enhance quality, making the locally grown olive trees gain international recognition.

Thanks to technological advancements, China's new specialties are not only thriving domestically but also making their way onto the global stage.

In Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou province, a high-standard matcha production base has been established, complete with four world-class matcha refining lines. The city now exports over 1,200 tons of matcha annually to more than 40 countries and regions.

A villager picks macadamia nuts in Bangkuang village, Bangbing township, Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

The macadamia nut industry in southwest China's Yunnan province is another remarkable success story of agricultural adaptation. What began with just five saplings has blossomed into the world's largest macadamia production hub. The region has developed a comprehensive industrial chain, covering everything from innovative R&D and seedling development to large-scale cultivation, sophisticated processing facilities, and global distribution networks. Behind this journey lies China's efforts to improve the industrial, production, and business operation systems in the agricultural sector.

As agricultural innovation expands into high-value markets, these "new specialties" are not only boosting incomes for rural communities but driving transformation in manufacturing, commerce, and tourism.

In Jinxi county, east China's Jiangxi province, the flavors industry has expanded into "fragrance tourism." In Menglian, Yunnan, the local avocado industry has been integrated into traditional cultural festivals. These examples illustrate how agriculture has evolved from a single production model to an integrated approach combining agriculture, culture and tourism. They also demonstrate how an open China is turning "foreign imports" into "domestic strengths," reinforcing confidence in the country's economic development.

China's robust logistics network is reshaping global food trade patterns. Every four days, two tons of Yunnan blueberries are airfreighted to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Chinese caviar reaches overseas dining tables within just three days after customs clearance.

From the three major tech-intensive green products, or "new three" - new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic products, to the new wave of cultural and entertainment products, including online short-format dramas, novels and games, China's new specialties, supported by a dual circulation that connects both domestic and international markets, are benefiting the world through global cooperation.

When French chefs collaborate with Chinese companies on foie gras processing techniques, or when a Russian customer remarks that Sichuan's caviar reminds him of childhood memories by the Volga River, these "new specialties" become bridges for cross-cultural exchanges.

This model, where foreign supply stimulates domestic demand and localized production then feeds back into the global market, embodies the spirit of harmonious coexistence and mutual benefit.

By embracing global resources with an open approach and empowering local industries through innovation, China is seamlessly weaving its flavors into the world's dining table. This profound shift represents not only the transformation of a major agricultural country, but reflects the confidence and inclusiveness of an ancient civilization thriving in the age of globalization.

