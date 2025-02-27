5th China International Consumer Products Expo to spotlight high-tech innovation

Xinhua) 08:30, February 27, 2025

HAIKOU, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The fifth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), a key platform for global trade and consumption trends, will take place in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province, from April 13 to 18, the event's organizers announced at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government, this year's expo will feature expanded international participation and first-time innovations.

Aligning with China's innovation priorities, the expo will highlight sectors such as artificial intelligence, low-altitude aviation, smart vehicles and digital health. Tech leaders like Huawei, iFLYTEK and Tesla will showcase cutting-edge solutions.

The main venue remains the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center this year, with additional duty-free shopping zones in international duty-free complexes in Haikou and Sanya. A yacht exhibition will also be held in Sanya.

Newcomers to the event will include delegations from Slovakia, Brazil and Singapore. Multinational giants such as U.S.-based Estée Lauder and Germany's Volkswagen will also be among this year's exhibitors.

Domestic exhibitors will present premium and local products, and a section of the expo will be dedicated to connecting foreign buyers with Chinese manufacturers through tailored investment matchmaking.

The CICPE is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products, and it is the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region.

