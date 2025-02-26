"Debut economy" boosts China's consumption vitality

SHENZHEN, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- In China's southern tech hub Shenzhen smartphone maker Oppo last week unveiled its latest flagship product -- a foldable Find N5 notable for its slimness and lightness. The DeepSeek-R1 AI reasoning model has also been integrated into the device, enabling seamless voice activation and even smarter functionalities.

"When folded, the phone measures under 9 millimeters in thickness, ensuring a comfortable grip. Combined with extended battery life and advanced AI features, we aim to deliver an elevated user experience," said Billy Zhang, president of overseas marketing, sales and services at Oppo.

In recent years, the "debut economy" has emerged as a key driver of consumption in China. This concept encompasses product launches, flagship store openings, new service rollouts, and the creation of innovative business models and technologies.

China's policymakers have identified the debut economy and made it a 2025 priority at December's Central Economic Work Conference. This strategic focus aims to upgrade consumption quality and accelerate industrial transformation, with regional governments already implementing supportive measures.

Last year in Shanghai, Apple inaugurated its largest retail store on the Chinese mainland, while Starbucks launched six Oleato beverages -- coffee infused with olive oil -- in the Chinese market.

According to Shanghai's information office, a total of 1,269 first-of-their-kind stores debuted in the city in 2024, representing the global, Asian, Chinese or municipal market entries of international and domestic brands.

In the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), a new commercial plaza opened in December in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, housing over 80 flagship, concept or first stores in the city or area. These stores span sectors such as luxury fashion, premium dining and experiential retail.

A total of 461 stores, including U.S. retail giant Costco Wholesale, were opened last year in Guangdong's Shenzhen, according to the city's commerce department.

"Global megacities are increasingly prioritizing the debut economy to bolster urban competitiveness," said Zhang Zhenpeng, a professor at the Institute for Cultural Industries of Shenzhen University. He explained that the debut economy has an important role in stimulating consumption, and in driving supply-side reform and advancing industrial upgrades by aligning with market demands.

In 2024, China's retail sales of consumer goods, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, climbed 3.5 percent year on year to reach 48.79 trillion yuan (about 6.8 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The debut economy is also increasingly tech-driven, fueled by advancements in AI. Innovations range from smartphones and autonomous vehicles to VR systems and robotics, all integrating smarter intelligent technologies.

Last week, Huawei previewed new technologies for its upcoming Maextro S800 flagship sedan, including automatic front-rear vehicle identification and emergency steering technologies to mitigate collision risks.

"Our system detects other vehicles in low-visibility conditions, such as rainy, foggy or dusty weather, and initiates automatic braking to prevent collisions," said Yu Chengdong, Huawei's executive director.

Nationwide, novel and functional applications abound: drones deliver bubble tea, exoskeleton robots aid hikers, and autonomous shuttles and VR headsets embedded with large language models (LLMs) are able to generate immersive scenarios.

"As the cost of LLMs decline and AI adoption grows, traditional manufacturing will accelerate its transformation, paving the way for a broader array of intelligent products," said Lin Yi, deputy head of the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen.

