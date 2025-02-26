Bulgaria issues postage stamp for Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:27, February 26, 2025

Postage stamps in celebration of Chinese New Year are pictured at a launch ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian Post released a new stamp to mark Chinese New Year, the Year of the Wood Snake, at a ceremony in the Central Post Office Building here on Tuesday.

With a circulation of 3,600 and a nominal value of 1 BGN (0.54 U.S. dollars), the stamp depicts a combination of an image of a snake and a red Chinese knot on a golden background.

"Two months ago, we gathered here to witness the validation of the commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria," Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said while addressing the event.

With multiple crises currently creating global instability and uncertainty, "the Year of the Wood Snake reminds us that the historical trend of a common shared destiny shows us that no country can isolate itself from others," Dai said.

Tzvetilia Stoilkova, Chief Executive Officer of the Bulgarian Post, told the ceremony that in order to maintain interest in philately, attractive themes were sought, one of these being the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

"In this way, the distant friendly country becomes closer to us, and through postage stamps we learn new things about it," she said.

Meanwhile, president of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists and former member of the country's parliament Spas Panchev, said that the philatelic theme for Chinese New Year was relatively new in Bulgarian postage stamp issuing and philately.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli (L), Chief Executive Officer of the Bulgarian Post Tzvetilia Stoilkova (C) and President of the Union of Bulgarian Philatelists and former member of the country's parliament Spas Panchev, participate in a launch ceremony of a postage stamp in celebration of Chinese New Year in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

