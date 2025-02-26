China pledges global cooperation to address climate change

Xinhua) 09:42, February 26, 2025

HANGZHOU, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all parties to jointly address the challenges of extreme weather and climate risks, said Chen Zhenlin, head of the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

Chen made the remarks at the 62nd session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an important international platform for the assessment of climate change, that opened on Monday in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

In China, actively responding to climate change has become an essential requirement for achieving sustainable development and a responsibility for promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The CMA has done a lot of work in responding to climate change, including strengthening its integrated land-sea-air-space monitoring capabilities, researching and developing global and regional climate models, and assessing the impacts and risks of climate change, Chao Qingchen, head of the National Climate Center under the CMA, told Xinhua.

These efforts have greatly contributed to climate change adaptation and mitigation, Chao added.

In Zhejiang, the meteorological disaster early warning system has further improved its accuracy to the township level, with alerts for sudden strong convective weather now issued 50 minutes in advance.

The IPCC is meeting in Hangzhou to reach agreement on the outlines of the three working group contributions to the "Seventh Assessment Report" and the "Methodology Report on Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies, Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage." Representatives from over 130 IPCC member countries, relevant observer organizations and international organizations are attending the meeting.

The IPCC is now in its seventh climate change assessment cycle. Over the past six cycles, it has published a total of 43 assessment reports on climate change.

Liu Zhenmin, China's special envoy for climate change, said the IPCC reports reflect humanity's deepening understanding of climate science, which has advanced global efforts to address climate change and provided an important scientific foundation for continuously strengthening and improving global climate governance.

Over the years, hundreds of Chinese scientists have participated in writing and reviewing the assessment reports, making significant contributions to scientific, comprehensive and objective assessments of climate change.

