China urges global participation in Int'l Humanitarian Law Initiative

Xinhua) 10:57, February 25, 2025

GENEVA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has called on the international community to actively engage in the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Initiative, co-launched by China, stressing the importance of joint efforts to uphold humanitarian principles and protect civilians in conflict zones.

Chen Xu, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, attended a high-level event to galvanize political commitment to IHL. He introduced the IHL Initiative and outlined China's position on humanitarian issues.

Noting that the current global humanitarian crisis remains dire, Chen emphasized that promoting effective compliance with IHL is "a pressing challenge of our time" that must be addressed and it is also the concern that served as a driving force behind the initiative's launch. He stated that the IHL Initiative aims to raise awareness of IHL among the international community, particularly among parties to armed conflicts.

He stressed that the international community should foster the spirit of humanity, fraternity, and devotion while ensuring the universal and uniform application of IHL, resolutely rejecting double standards and selective application. He added that the fundamental principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence must be upheld to avoid the politicization of humanitarian issues, and that support for international humanitarian organizations is essential to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers.

Chen invited all parties to participate in the IHL Initiative and actively contribute to its various workstreams based on their expertise. He also emphasized that traditional Chinese values - such as "a benevolent man loves others" and "do not impose on others what you do not want others to do to you" - embody a deeply rooted humanitarian spirit.

He said China will remain an active supporter, participant, and contributor to the international humanitarian cause, upholding its vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Chen stressed that China remains committed to peace talks, promoting peace and hope in conflict zones, continuing its assistance to Africa and other developing countries, supporting humanitarian organizations to the best of its ability, and alleviating the suffering of people in conflict zones.

