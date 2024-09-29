Countries tackling unexploded mines hail China's contributions to int'l demining cooperation

Xinhua) 13:30, September 29, 2024

A deminer searches for mines and unexploded ordnance at a minefield in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo by Liao Hongqing/Xinhua)

NANJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International Humanitarian Demining Training Course, which was hosted by the Chinese government, on Friday held its closing ceremony in Nanjing, the capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, with attendees praising China's role in international demining cooperation and assistance.

Representatives of the UN, ASEAN, Cambodia, Laos and the International Committee of the Red Cross attended the ceremony. They observed mine clearance exercises conducted by trainees from Cambodia and Laos, and spoke highly of the training course. China also provided Cambodia and Laos with a batch of mine detection and clearance supplies.

Ly Thuch, senior minister and first vice president of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, said that the course improved the overall capabilities and safety awareness of the trainees, and that he hopes they will use the knowledge they have acquired to save more Cambodian lives and contribute to world peace under the UN framework.

According to Phayvanh Chanthaphomma, a general of the Ministry of National Defence of Laos, the issue of unexploded ordnance has become a significant threat and challenge to socioeconomic development, severely impacting the lives, production and daily activities of the Lao people.

Highlighting the great significance of the training course, Phayvanh said that it has made important contributions to enhancing the capabilities, knowledge and experience of the Lao People's Armed Forces in unexploded ordnance clearance.

Nearly 40 trainees from Cambodia and Laos participated in the three-month training course, which was designed in accordance with international policies, regulations and standards related to landmines and focused on the command, operations and management of humanitarian mine clearance.

It incorporated new technologies such as drone reconnaissance and robotic demining technologies. Its curriculum included theoretical knowledge, specialized skills training, simulated minefield exercises and comprehensive drills, aiming to enhance the practical capabilities of Cambodia and Laos in addressing landmine issues and unexploded ordnance from past conflicts.

According to Ma Shengkun, deputy director general of the Department of Arms Control at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China has provided assistance in demining to over 40 countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sudan and Peru.

Ma said that forms of mine clearance cooperation have become increasingly diverse, now including supply assistance, personnel training, on-the-ground guidance, aid for victims and financial aid.

In recent years, China has successfully hosted nearly 30 international humanitarian demining training courses and trained a significant number of highly skilled deminers for other countries.

Rita Gunaryati Lubis, deputy director of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), commended China's readiness to share its experience and expertise with other countries affected by mines.

Lubis said that China's support and Chinese technology will lead to safer, faster mine clearance, and will contribute to saving lives and accelerating economic development, adding that UNMAS is willing to explore opportunities to partner with China to build a safer world.

