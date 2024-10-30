All nations should ensure universal, consistent application of int'l humanitarian law: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 10:34, October 30, 2024

GENEVA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- All nations should translate their political commitments under the Geneva Conventions into concrete actions, ensuring the universal and consistent application of international humanitarian law, China's permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland said on Tuesday.

Chen Xu made the remarks at the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent held from October 28 to 31. Chen highlighted the unprecedented severity of the current global humanitarian situation, stressing that all parties should uphold genuine multilateralism and jointly advance the cause of global peace and progress for humanity.

Addressing the Palestine-Israel conflict, he emphasized that achieving an immediate and lasting ceasefire is crucial to alleviating humanitarian suffering, urging major powers with influence over the parties involved to play a constructive role.

He also underscored that civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targets in military operations, and that safe, unimpeded humanitarian access should be ensured in conflict areas to protect humanitarian organizations and their staff.

Developed countries should take on greater responsibilities in providing support and assistance to developing countries, he said.

Chen reaffirmed China's longstanding commitment to upholding and implementing international humanitarian law, its active involvement in global humanitarian aid, and its consistent role as an advocate, participant, and contributor to international humanitarian efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)