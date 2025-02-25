Feature: Inspirational key guardian serves community elders in central China

WUHAN, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Yu Wenying, a household name in her community in central China's Hubei Province, is easily recognizable by the jingling keys at her waist, with each one belonging to an elderly resident she cares for.

To the seniors in Jianshelu Community in the city of Huangshi, Yu is more than a neighbor. Instead, they view her as a family member. For nearly two decades, the 65-year-old has dedicated herself to helping the elderly, earning their trust and the affectionate nickname Gu Niang, which means daughter in the local dialect.

Yu's journey began when she started assisting her neighbor, Zhang Meiyu, an elderly woman who had suffered multiple strokes. As Zhang's health declined, her son struggled to care for her alone. In 2006, Yu then volunteered to assist with bathing, medication, laundry, cooking and house cleaning.

Zhang's family entrusted Yu with a spare key to their home, marking the start of her role as a dependable caregiver. Over time, the bond between Yu and Zhang deepened, while Yu's reputation for compassion spread throughout the community.

Soon, more elderly residents sought her help. Pan Suhui, a senior who had lost a child and suffered injuries from a fall, became the second person Yu cared for. With her own family unable to provide consistent support, Pan relied on Yu for three months until she recovered. Grateful, Pan's children also gave Yu a key to their home.

As Yu's responsibilities grew, so did the number of keys she carried -- up to over 40, each symbolizing trust and responsibility.

"I used to worry about locking myself out. But once I gave my key to Yu, I felt much more at ease," said Li Fengyin, an 80-year-old woman who has lived alone for years. "She still visits me often, and I feel very supported."

For Yu, these keys represent more than just access -- they signify the trust placed in her. "Handing me the keys means placing absolute trust in me, and that drives me to work even harder," Yu said.

In return, the elderly show their gratitude in small but meaningful ways, such as sharing homemade meals or reminding her to dress warmly when the weather turns cold.

What started as a simple act of kindness has grown into a lifelong mission. Over the years, this Samaritan has cared for nearly 100 elderly individuals.

Today, her routine is always the same -- wearing a red vest with a handful of keys and a bag full of necessities, she visits her elderly friends, providing help and support.

Inspired by Yu's selflessness, others in the community have opted to follow her example.

Li Xianglan, 72, started helping Yu after witnessing the care Yu provided to her own mother. "Yu showed me the importance of caring for the elderly," Li said. "I realized that I also wanted to contribute and help others."

Yu's husband, Xu Changliang, is another who joined in, using his skills as a retired electrician to help with minor electrical repairs for the elderly.

This collective effort led to the creation of the "red vest elder care team," a volunteer group dedicated to supporting seniors.

The initiative has since expanded beyond Yu's neighborhood, with surrounding communities adopting similar programs. Together, they have fostered a culture of mutual aid and respect for seniors, ensuring they feel valued and cherished.

As Huangshi's elderly population grows, initiatives like the "red vest elder care team" have become essential.

When asked about the reasons of her dedication, Yu offers a simple yet profound explanation: "Everyone will grow old, and so treating the elderly with kindness is like being kind to our future selves."

