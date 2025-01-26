Feature: Silver-haired rock band members live life in full bloom

Xinhua) 16:24, January 26, 2025

HANGZHOU, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Dong Yunrong, 81, is a former gymnast; Tian Yonghao, 90, is a former English teacher; and Qian Liping, 62, is a former businessperson.

Despite being from different age groups and having led different lives before retirement, they regularly come together as members of the Fenghe Band, a rock group based in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

With an average age of over 70, the band is made up of more than 20 silver-haired music enthusiasts. In their youth, many of them had a passion for music but never imagined they would one day perform on a national stage.

After retiring, they have delved into fashion and style, learned to play musical instruments, adapted songs and participated in variety shows nationwide, all with the aim of showcasing the diverse possibilities of a fulfilling life to other seniors.

"When the music starts, I feel like I'm not in my 80s, but 18," said Dong, one of the founders and the head of the Fenghe Band. Celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, Fenghe -- symbolizing the breeze and the lotus -- continues to inspire.

The latest data reveals that China's average life expectancy has reached 78.6 years. Projections suggest that by about 2035, the number of people aged 60 or above in China will exceed 400 million, accounting for more than 30 percent of the total population.

SILVER LINING IN DARK CLOUDS

Dong Yunrong first heard songs played on the guitar before she was 20 but did not begin learning the instrument until she was 64.

She took up the hobby not for the joy it brought, but to ease her pain after the loss of her husband, who had been by her side for over three decades before passing away from septicemia in 2005 when she was 61.

The loss struck Dong like a thunderbolt. Once cheerful and outgoing, she became withdrawn, reluctant to leave home or interact with others. "During those days, I was absent-minded," she recalled.

It was by chance that Dong's son came across an advertisement in the newspaper for a guitar class at a university for seniors and encouraged his mother to sign up. She agreed.

The guitar class began with over 30 participants, but learning the instrument was not easy for the elderly. "Pressing the strings was difficult for us, and if our nails caught on the wires, it could be painful. But over time, the pain led to calluses, and we got used to it," she said.

She seized every opportunity to practice, whether while cooking or strolling along a waterway. "When I played the guitar, all my worries faded away," Dong added.

By the second semester, only four students remained in the class, including Dong. In 2009, she and four of her college mates formed a band and began practicing regularly in various outdoor venues.

Among their favorite spots was a pavilion at Hangzhou's West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Surrounded by gentle breezes and fragrant lotus blossoms, the pavilion offered an ideal natural setting for their practice. It was here that one member suggested naming the band "Fenghe."

Dong typically took one to two weeks to learn a new song. In 2010, with her son's help, she recorded herself playing the guitar and singing each song she mastered, then uploaded the videos on Youku, a Chinese video and streaming service platform.

In March 2011, one of her videos, in which she sang the song "Because of Love," garnered over 1 million views within a week, prompting one of the original singers to repost it on social media. In quick succession, Dong was inundated with interview requests and invitations to various shows, promoting her to venture out of her home to "see a bigger world."

During her performance in the final round of the reality show "China's Got Talent," which was broadcast nationwide, she sang the song on stage once again. "Can you hear me in heaven?" Dong said to her husband. "I am singing the song we never performed together at the best concert hall in Shanghai. I am very happy now, so please rest assured."

"Music healed me and gave me the strength to restart my life," she said.

LIVING LIFE IN FULL BLOOM

Since its establishment in 2009, the band's lineup has changed several times, mostly due to health or family reasons of its core members. Those who remain cherish every opportunity to practice and perform.

During every rehearsal and performance, Tian Yonghao carries his own accordion all by himself, despite it weighing 20 kg and him being 90 years old. He continues to take on the task, a responsibility he has cherished for many years.

In 2018, the band was invited to appear on "Avenue of Stars," a popular singing competition show on China Central Television, the national broadcaster. Inspired by the show's director, the band members decided to make their performance more lively by incorporating rock music elements and adding drums and bass to their instrumental lineup.

While performing the Chinese rock song "Life in Full Bloom" on stage this time, they donned sunglasses, silver chains, black leather jackets and red leather pants, showcasing not only their meticulously prepared performance but also a bold fashion statement.

After rising to fame, the band received numerous offers for commercial performances, but they declined. Instead, they perform for charitable causes around 20 times a year, bringing music and joy to the elderly in nursing homes and children in orphanages.

In 2011, the band performed at a school for the blind. As a children's song reached its climax, the visually impaired students stood up and sang along, filling the classroom with laughter.

"I never expected that beautiful music could not only bring joy to myself but also help others, and offer them happiness and hope for life," said Dong, adding that the experience inspired her to continue the effort.

In 2021, Dong joined a volunteer team focused on helping the elderly navigate technology-related challenges and providing anti-fraud services to them.

Inspired by the initiative, the band adapted a song telling the possible difficulties faced by seniors in the fast-paced society and how they can cope with them, hoping to inspire more elderly people. The song was turned into a music video, featuring Dong and other band members as the main characters.

Since June 2021, the members no longer need to move between different locations for rehearsals, as the authorities of Daguan Sub-district in Hangzhou have provided them with a dedicated venue, equipped with sound systems and lighting facilities.

Wang Xiaoyan, a staff member at the Daguan service center, said that ensuring a fulfilling retirement life for the elderly has been a focus for the sub-district and its communities. To date, the center has attracted 64 interest-based groups and 40 folk artists, enriching the lives of local residents, especially the elderly.

"We elderly people are not a group that passively waits for help," said Dong. "As the lyrics in our song go, 'We elders should assist one another in keeping pace with the times, even if our steps may be a bit slower.'"

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)