Passenger trips reach 513 million during Spring Festival travel rush

Ecns.cn) 13:37, February 24, 2025

Passengers leave Nanjing Railway Station in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Passenger volume reached 513 million for railways during the Spring Festival travel rush, according to China Railway Group. The 2025 Spring Festival travel rush, which began on January 14 and ended on February 22, spanned a total of 40 days.

