Chinese New Year concert held in Brussels, Belgium
(Xinhua) 13:11, February 17, 2025
Artists perform during a Chinese New Year concert at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Artists perform during a Chinese New Year concert at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Artists perform during a Chinese New Year concert at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Artists perform during a Chinese New Year concert at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
A pianist performs during a Chinese New Year concert at the China Cultural Center in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Photos
