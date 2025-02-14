Lantern festival illuminates Auckland for Chinese New Year celebration

Xinhua) 11:19, February 14, 2025

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 14 (Xinhua)-- The Auckland Lantern Festival returned on Thursday with a dazzling display of over 500 handmade lanterns, celebrating the Chinese New Year and welcoming the Year of the Snake.

This year's festival, which runs for four days, is expected to attract an estimated 110,000 visitors from across the region.

A highlight of the festival is the magnificent handmade snake lantern, which will be prominently displayed beside the main stage. This lantern, along with zodiac lanterns commissioned especially for the Auckland Lantern Festival from previous years, including the Year of the Dragon (2024), Year of the Rabbit (2023), Year of the Tiger (2022), Year of the Ox (2021), and Year of the Rat (2020), adds a touch of tradition and continuity to the celebrations.

The opening ceremony on Thursday was a vibrant spectacle featuring traditional lion and dragon dances and firecrackers. The crowd gasped in awe as the fire-breathing machine sent flames into the night sky, adding excitement to the auspicious celebration.

In addition to the stunning lantern displays, the festival offers a variety of traditional and contemporary performances, street food, and activities for the whole family. Over 60 food stalls offer delicious cuisine from various cultures. From lamb skewers to sausages, bubble tea to sugar-coated fruits, dumplings to pork buns, even the pickiest gourmets indulge themselves with all the delicacies. Visitors can also explore 26 retail stalls selling colorful lanterns and souvenirs, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Auckland resident Rana Toma and her two children have attended the Auckland Lantern Festival every year. Her 9-year-old daughter Ella was fascinated with the performances, particularly the Chinese cultural dances. "Ella loves it and is thinking about learning Chinese because she likes the culture so much," said Toma.

A cultural courtyard allows attendees to hire traditional Chinese clothing and appreciate traditional and contemporary art. An outdoor movie screening is available for those looking to relax, adding to the festive atmosphere. The main stage hosts culture and festive performances catering to all ages, ensuring entertainment for both young and old.

As part of the celebrations, local light provider Vector Lights presents a dazzling Year of the Snake-inspired animated light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge at the same time. The light shows will run every 15 minutes between 9 p.m. and midnight.

This year, the organizer, Tataki Auckland Unlimited, an Auckland Council-controlled organization, introduced free ticketing for the first time. Every ticket includes free public travel for visitors.

Chief Executive Nick Hill says, "This year's BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is set to be one of the best yet. I encourage everyone to get their tickets, take advantage of the free transport options and enjoy the many lanterns, performances and whanau activities at what will be a spectacular event for the region."

The first Auckland Lantern Festival was delivered in 2000 by the Asia New Zealand Foundation in partnership with then Auckland City Council at Albert Park. The event has since grown to be the largest cultural festival in the region, taking place over four days.

