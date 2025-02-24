China sees record-breaking inter-regional trips in Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:36, February 24, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The total number of inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, also known as chunyun, reached a record of 9.02 billion, official data showed Sunday.

The figure marked a 7.1-percent increase over the same period in 2024, according to a special work team established to facilitate sound operations during chunyun, which concluded on Saturday.

