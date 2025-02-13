Event to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival held in Geneva, Switzerland

Xinhua) 16:07, February 13, 2025

UN staff members Rita Franceschet (L) and Abdel Wahab Hani pose for a photo with Chinese calligraphy works during an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Children stage a Tai Chi fan performance during an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Guests watch Tai Chi fan performance during an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People participate in an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People participate in an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People participate in an event celebrating the Chinese Spring Festival at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2025. This event featuring Tai Chi fan performances, paper-cutting, calligraphy, and lantern riddles was held here on Wednesday. It was organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)