Culture-loving tourists captivated by western China amidst Spring Festival merriment

February 12, 2025

LANZHOU, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Zare Salman found himself entranced in the bustling streets of Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, as Silk Road merchants shouted out their wares, Dunhuang mural dancers twirled with elegance, and an actor enacted Zhang Qian's historic departure on his westward mission.

The 39-year-old Iranian visiting scholar at the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, spending his first Chinese New Year in China, couldn't contain his excitement.

"Magical! This is so magical!" he exclaimed as he immersed himself in an immersive performance street bringing ancient Chinese history to life. Just days earlier, he had celebrated Chinese New Year's Eve in Xi'an, sharing a traditional reunion dinner with a Chinese colleague's family, receiving a red envelope, and visiting a lively temple fair.

"My friend's family treated me like one of their own," Salman said. "The festival atmosphere was overwhelming -- this is the grandest and most vibrant celebration I've ever seen."

This holiday, Salman was one of millions drawn to China's booming cultural tourism sector. As the country marked its first Spring Festival since UNESCO recognized it as an intangible cultural heritage, demand for traditional and immersive experiences surged, particularly in its western regions, which boast a rich history.

According to the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the province hosted 1,418 themed events, received 18.05 million tourist visits, and generated 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue during the Spring Festival holiday -- both figures rising by more than 10 percent compared to last year.

A major highlight was the rising interest in the intangible cultural heritage. In Lanzhou, a small museum showcasing carved gourds welcomed nearly 9,000 visitors over the holiday, many of them children and parents eager to try gourd carving under the guidance of Master Artisan Ruan Xiyue.

"Each year, more families come to experience these traditional crafts," Ruan said. "It shows a growing appreciation for our cultural heritage."

Cultural tourism in western China is flourishing due to its seamless blend of tradition and innovation. As Chinese New Year celebrations continue to evolve, they remain a powerful draw for domestic and international visitors, offering an authentic and immersive connection to China's heritage.

During the holiday, western regions launched a variety of cultural activities. The Gansu Provincial Museum held paper-cutting and cloisonné enamel-making workshops. Ningxia hosted over 200 events, from folk performances to traditional handicraft markets. Xinjiang organized over 700 cultural shows, while Qinghai arranged 2,000 programs featuring music, theater and folklore.

China's major online travel agencies reported a surge in interest for culture-focused trips. According to Fliggy, demand for cultural tourism, particularly experiences tied to the intangible cultural heritage, surged 40 percent compared to last year. Lantern festivals, folk performances and hands-on craft workshops were among the most sought-after activities.

For Salman, the experience was more than just a holiday -- it was a journey through history and tradition. "I've learned so much about Chinese culture, from its New Year customs to the Silk Road's rich past," he said. "I can't wait to share this with my family and hopefully bring them to China one day."

